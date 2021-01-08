WAVERLY — Wartburg College awarded diplomas to 23 students during winter commencement Dec. 13.
Two students from the area were among the winter grads.
Natalie Risse of Sumner graduated with a degree in business administration.
Annika Wall of Jesup graduated with a degree in journalism and communication.
