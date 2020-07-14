Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to Drake University’s Deans’ and President’s Lists.

Elgin — Callie Lembke, President’s List

Fairbank — Hanna Risse, President’s List

Independence — Mackenzie Hupke, Dean’s List

Sumner — Julia Buchholz, President’s List

To be eligible for the Deans’ list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2020 semester at Drake.

To be eligible for the President’s list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring 2020 semester at Drake.

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, enrolling more than 3,000 undergraduate and 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools.

