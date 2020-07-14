DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to Drake University’s Deans’ and President’s Lists.
Elgin — Callie Lembke, President’s List
Fairbank — Hanna Risse, President’s List
Independence — Mackenzie Hupke, Dean’s List
Sumner — Julia Buchholz, President’s List
To be eligible for the Deans’ list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2020 semester at Drake.
To be eligible for the President’s list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring 2020 semester at Drake.
Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, enrolling more than 3,000 undergraduate and 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools.