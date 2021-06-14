CEDAR FALLS — The following area students are among the 2021 spring graduates from the University of Northern Iowa. They are listed by hometowns, with degree, major and honors, where applicable.
Clermont – Jade Daughter, BA, Elementary Education, Middle Level Education
Elkader – Jeran Cook, BA, Management: Business Administration; Kaelyn Haught, BA, Elementary Education; Grace Rodman, BA, History
Fairbank – Andrew Buzynski, BA, Finance: Financial Management; Mason Clendenen, BS, Physics; Malena Silva, BA, Textile and Apparel; Grant Weepie, BS, Manufacturing Engineering Technology: Manufacturing Design
Independence – Ethan Burk, BA, Political Science; Melody Kosobucki, MA, Women’s and Gender Studies; Bailey Lawler, BA, Elementary Education; Nicholas Steger, BA and MA, Accounting; Tracy Steger, MA, Teaching English in Secondary Schools; Jasmine Trumblee, BA, Recreation Tourism and Nonprofit Leadership
Jesup – Krista Casillas, MA, Mathematics: Secondary Teaching; Nickolas Casillas, BA, Management Information Systems; Kyle DeBerg, BA, Physical Education-Teaching; Katherine Hermsen, BA, Athletic Training & Rehabilitation Studies; Payton Joblinske, BA, Social Work; Noah McMurrin, BS, Manufacturing Engineering Technology: Manufacturing Design
Oelwein – Hunter Logan, BA, Management: Business Administration
Readlyn – Lakin Joerger, BA, Accounting; Timothy Warnke, BA, Earth Science
Rowley – Aaron Janaszak, BS, Physics
Strawberry Point – Kayela Gearhart, BA, Elementary Education; Chantel Keppler, BA, Management: Human Resource Management
Sumner – Tori Henniges, MSW, Social Work: Advanced Standing: Trauma Informed Practice Specialization
Wadena – Jordan Weber, BA, Family Services
West Union – Megan Feldman, BA, Family Services; William Halva-Cash, BA, Social Work; Ciara Halverson, BA, Economics: Business Economics, Finance: Financial Management; Spencer Heyer, BA, Movement and Exercise Science: Exercise Science; Madison Imoehl, BA, Social Work; Chloe Johansen, BA, Management: Organizational Leadership, Supply Chain Management; Tanner Kuhens, BA, Movement and Exercise Science: Exercise Science; Trey Kuhens, BA, Social Science Teaching – Plan B All Social Science Teaching
Winthrop – Kristin Mossman, MA, Postsecondary Education: Student Affairs