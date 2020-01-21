WATERLOO — Allen College awarded 94 degrees at its commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 20 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Area graduates earning Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees were Brittney Fuller of Independence, Magna Cum Laude, and Katlin Studer of Jesup.
Graduates earning Master of Science in Nursing degrees from Oelwein were Kathryn Arthur and Kathryn Crawford; and Breanne Pink of Jesup.
Area graduates receiving Master of Science in Occupational Therapy degrees included Ashley Hughes of Sumner; Madalyn Kerns and Brianna Kintzle, both of Edgewood.