WATERLOO – Three area students received degrees from Allen College at summer commencement ceremonies held Aug. 14.
Rachel Burgin of Oelwein graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
Courtney Dinsdale of Fairbank graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
Tori Even of Jesup graduated with a Bachelor of Health Sciences degree.
Allen College conferred a total of four Bachelor of Health Sciences degrees, 38 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees and three Master of Science of Nursing degrees.
Allen College President Dr. Jared Seliger said the class of 2020 is possibly one of the most critical group of graduates from Allen College. The demand for healthcare workers has probably never been higher in the history of the country. The legacy of the class of 2020 will be measured by the countless lives these graduates will serve for people who are in a time of healthcare needs.
Allen College offers degrees in both health sciences and nursing. More than 600 students were enrolled at the college this spring. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.