DUBUQUE — Clarke University in Dubuque, congratulates the following class of 2020 area graduates listed by hometowns, with degrees, majors and honors, as applied:
Brandon — Jenna M. Weber, Bachelor of Arts in secondary education and English, summa cum laude
Clermont — Autumn E. Lamb, Bachelor of Arts, elementary education
Independence — Shanna Paige Kopf, Bachelor of Arts, elementary education
Jesup —Kyle Joseph Schultz, Bachelor of Arts, biology, cum laude
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Commencement is planned for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center.
Founded in 1843 by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Clarke University is located near the Mississippi River in Dubuque.