DUBUQUE — Clarke University in Dubuque, extends a warm congratulations to the following area Class of 2021 graduates:
Joshua Mackey of Elgin, earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Kylie Rathe of Jesup, earned a Master of Social Work.
Founded in 1843 by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Clarke University is located near the Mississippi River in Dubuque.
