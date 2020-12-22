AMES — This fall, 2,001 students earned degrees from Iowa State University. The graduates were recognized in a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Continuing a practice started last spring, Iowa State prepared graduation day gift boxes for all graduating students. It included a cardinal-and-gold tassel, musical card from President Wintersteen that plays "Pomp and Circumstance," diploma cover, streamer tube, I-State car window decal, Iowa State lapel pin, honor cords if applicable and a free introductory membership to the alumni association.
Students are named alphabetically by hometowns with degrees, majors and honors as applicable.
Arlington — Jared Meisgeier, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology
Clermont — Gabrielle Johnston, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering, Cum Laude; Logan West, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology
Fayette — Donovan Bunn, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree, Summa Cum Laude
Hawkeye — Rachel Schmitt, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, Magna Cum Laude
Independence — Brett Bowers, Bachelor of Science, Nutritional Science (AGLS); Jacob Crawford, Bachelor of Science, Management; Kirstie Martin, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations Cum Laude
Lamont — Hannah Kramer, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Oelwein — Nicholas Stasi, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Summa Cum Laude
Sumner — Katelin Pagel, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Cum Laude
Walker — Ross Thedens, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Summa Cum Laude
Winthrop — Griffin Cabalka, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology; Jacqueline Francois, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education