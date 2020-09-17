Area students named to Allen College Dean's List

WATERLOO – The administration and faculty of Allen College congratulate students named to the Allen College Dean’s List at the completion of the spring semester of the 2019 - 2020 academic year.
Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Allen College is Iowa’s second-largest college of nursing. In addition to nursing degrees at all levels, Allen College also offers an Associate Degree in Radiography, Bachelor of Health Science Degrees in Medical Imaging, Medical Lab Science, Public Health, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, a Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy and a Doctor of Education degree. More than 600 students are enrolled at the college this fall. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.
Students are listed by their hometowns, with course of study.
Calmar — Abby Hageman, radiography
Dunkerton — Hannah Jacobsen, nursing-BSN
Elkader — Abigail Gifford, nursing-BSN; Hannah Kuehl, nursing-BSN
Fairbank — Courtney Dinsdale, nursing-BSN
Fort Atkinson — Brooke Herold, nursing-BSN
Fredericksburg — McKala Liddle, medical imaging-MRI
Hazleton — Hope Lamphere, nursing-BSN
Independence — Monica Crawford, nursing-BSN; Kendra Meyer, nursing-BSN; Susan Wandro, radiography; Paige Kerkove, nursing-BSN; Shaelyn McEnany, nursing-BSN
Jesup — Rachel Schmit, nursing-BSN; Morgan Weber, nursing-BSN; Kylie Wilberding, nursing-BSN
Oelwein — Rachel Burgin, nursing-BSN; Amber Rosenstiel, nursing-BSN
Ossian — Morgan Martin, nursing-BSN
Readlyn — Shelbe Wason, radiography