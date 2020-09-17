Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Area students named to Allen College Dean's List

WATERLOO – The administration and faculty of Allen College congratulate students named to the Allen College Dean’s List at the completion of the spring semester of the 2019 - 2020 academic year.

Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Allen College is Iowa’s second-largest college of nursing. In addition to nursing degrees at all levels, Allen College also offers an Associate Degree in Radiography, Bachelor of Health Science Degrees in Medical Imaging, Medical Lab Science, Public Health, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, a Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy and a Doctor of Education degree. More than 600 students are enrolled at the college this fall. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.

Students are listed by their hometowns, with course of study.

Calmar — Abby Hageman, radiography

Dunkerton — Hannah Jacobsen, nursing-BSN

Elkader — Abigail Gifford, nursing-BSN; Hannah Kuehl, nursing-BSN

Fairbank — Courtney Dinsdale, nursing-BSN

Fort Atkinson — Brooke Herold, nursing-BSN

Fredericksburg — McKala Liddle, medical imaging-MRI

Hazleton — Hope Lamphere, nursing-BSN

Independence — Monica Crawford, nursing-BSN; Kendra Meyer, nursing-BSN; Susan Wandro, radiography; Paige Kerkove, nursing-BSN; Shaelyn McEnany, nursing-BSN

Jesup — Rachel Schmit, nursing-BSN; Morgan Weber, nursing-BSN; Kylie Wilberding, nursing-BSN

Oelwein — Rachel Burgin, nursing-BSN; Amber Rosenstiel, nursing-BSN

Ossian — Morgan Martin, nursing-BSN

Readlyn — Shelbe Wason, radiography

