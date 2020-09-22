WATERLOO – The administration and faculty of Allen College congratulate students named to the Allen College Dean’s List at the completion of the summer semester of the 2020 — 2021 academic year.
Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Area students are listed by their hometowns with majors included.
Fairbank — Courtney Dinsdale, Nursing-BSN
Independence — Monica Crawford, Nursing-BSN; Shaelyn McEnany, Nursing-BSN
Oelwein — Rachel Burgin, Nursing-BSN; James Niemann, Nursing-BSN
Tripoli — Marissa Bradberry, Nursing-BSN