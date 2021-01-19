PELLA — Area residents are among more than 380 students named to the Central College dean's list for fall 2020.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Students from the area achieving academic recognition on the dean’s list are Cassidy Frana of Calmar, Jaida Houge of Aurora, Cassandra Moss of West Union, and Kerrigan Upton of Ossian.
Central College of Pella is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service. For more information about Central College: www.central.edu.