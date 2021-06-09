Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

IOWA CITY — More than 1,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2021 spring semester.

In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2020 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester.

Matthew Decker of Independence, fourth year undergraduate student; College of Engineering; Major: Chemical Engineering

Samantha Frost of Stanley, third year undergraduate student; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Ancient Civilization

Sydney Hearn of Independence, second year undergraduate student; Tippie College of Business; Major: Finance

Maria Kayser of Fairbank, fourth year undergraduate student; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science

