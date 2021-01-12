DUBUQUE — Loras College has released its dean’s list for the fall 2020 academic semester. Students are recognized for academic achievement during the recent semester by Donna Heald, Loras College Dean and Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Area students Nicholas A. Reiter of Independence, Alyssa A. Corkery of Jesup and Ciera N. Deitchler of Volga earned academic recognition with inclusion on the fall dean’s list.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be enrolled full time in at least 12 graded credits (pass/fail courses are excluded) and must earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.50 for the term. The dean’s list is compiled at the completion of each semester.