SIOUX CITY — Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 422 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0-grade point average are denoted with an asterisk (*).
Bryce A. Winters and Ethan D. Wyant, both of Jesup, were among those named to Morningside University Spring Dean’s List.