WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 517 students who were named to the 2020 Fall Term Dean’s List.
Area students earning this honor are listed by hometowns:
Dunkerton – Brianna Lingenfelter, Brittany Lingenfelter
Fairbank — Katie Sauerbrei
Hawkeye — Silvia Oakland
Independence – Lauryn Henderson
Jesup – Grace Distler, Alyssa Hoey, Kristin Hoey, Kaleb Lamphier, Claire Strauel
Lamont – Henry Hahn
Oelwein – ChyAnne Jha, Mary McDonough
Ossian – Danae Taylor
Readlyn – Allison Keis
St. Lucas – Lucas Anderson
Strawberry Point – Jonathan Banse
Sumner – Brett Meyer, Brock Meyer, Bridget Schaufenbuel
Waucoma – Hanna Schmitt
West Union – Joel Grimes
Winthrop – Olivia Donlea, James Mossman
The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Fall Term, which runs from September through December.