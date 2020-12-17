Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 517 students who were named to the 2020 Fall Term Dean’s List.

Area students earning this honor are listed by hometowns:

Dunkerton – Brianna Lingenfelter, Brittany Lingenfelter

Fairbank — Katie Sauerbrei

Hawkeye — Silvia Oakland

Independence – Lauryn Henderson

Jesup – Grace Distler, Alyssa Hoey, Kristin Hoey, Kaleb Lamphier, Claire Strauel

Lamont – Henry Hahn

Oelwein – ChyAnne Jha, Mary McDonough

Ossian – Danae Taylor

Readlyn – Allison Keis

St. Lucas – Lucas Anderson

Strawberry Point – Jonathan Banse

Sumner – Brett Meyer, Brock Meyer, Bridget Schaufenbuel

Waucoma – Hanna Schmitt

West Union – Joel Grimes

Winthrop – Olivia Donlea, James Mossman

The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Wartburg students take four courses during Fall Term, which runs from September through December.

Trending Food Videos