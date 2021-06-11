Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 494 students who were named the 2021 Winter/May Term Dean’s List.

Those honored were:

Dunkerton — Brianna Lingenfelter, Brittany Lingenfelter

Fairbank — Katie Sauerbrei

Hawkeye — Silvia Oakland

Independence — Lauryn Henderson, Kaleb Lamphier

Jesup — Alyssa Hoey, Kristin Hoey, Claire Strauel

Oelwein — ChyAnne Jha

Readlyn — Allison Keis

St. Lucas — Lucas Anderson

Strawberry Point — Jonathan Banse

Sumner — Kaylyn Hoth

Volga — Emily Duff

Waucoma — Hanna Schmitt

West Union — Joel Grimes, Dylan Muggler

Winthrop — Olivia Donlea, James Mossman

The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Wartburg students take four courses during Winter Term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May Term.

Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,564 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Tags

Trending Food Videos