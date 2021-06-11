WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 494 students who were named the 2021 Winter/May Term Dean’s List.
Those honored were:
Dunkerton — Brianna Lingenfelter, Brittany Lingenfelter
Fairbank — Katie Sauerbrei
Hawkeye — Silvia Oakland
Independence — Lauryn Henderson, Kaleb Lamphier
Jesup — Alyssa Hoey, Kristin Hoey, Claire Strauel
Oelwein — ChyAnne Jha
Readlyn — Allison Keis
St. Lucas — Lucas Anderson
Strawberry Point — Jonathan Banse
Sumner — Kaylyn Hoth
Volga — Emily Duff
Waucoma — Hanna Schmitt
West Union — Joel Grimes, Dylan Muggler
Winthrop — Olivia Donlea, James Mossman
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Winter Term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May Term.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,564 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.