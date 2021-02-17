DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2020 Academic Dean's List.
Payton McHone of Jesup, Dawson Wirtz of Maynard and Hillary Oberbroeckling of Sumner have achieved academic excellence for inclusion on the dean’s list.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
