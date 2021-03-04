AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.
Students are listed by their hometowns and include their class year and college at ISU.
Arlington — Gabrielle Moellers, senior, Ivy College of Business
Elgin — Tatum Kahler, junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Hawkeye — Megan Niewoehner, junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Independence — Connor Davison, sophomore, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Oelwein — Merek Moeller, sophomore, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Stanley — Nicholas Dittmer, sophomore, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
West Union — Jace Wolverton, senior, Ivy College of Business