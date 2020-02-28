AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.
Arlington — Mitchell Hayes, junior, College of Engineering; Gabrielle Moellers, junior, Ivy College of Business
Rowley — Marissa Robinson, sophomore, Ivy College of Business
Sumner — Alyssa Swehla, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
West Union — Savannah Halva, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jace Wolverton, junior, Ivy College of Business
Westgate — Jalyn Brownell, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Winthrop — Holly Cook, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences