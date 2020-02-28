Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.

ArlingtonMitchell Hayes, junior, College of Engineering; Gabrielle Moellers, junior, Ivy College of Business

RowleyMarissa Robinson, sophomore, Ivy College of Business

SumnerAlyssa Swehla, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

West UnionSavannah Halva, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jace Wolverton, junior, Ivy College of Business

WestgateJalyn Brownell, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

WinthropHolly Cook, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

