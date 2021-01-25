Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO — The administration and faculty of Allen College congratulate area students named to the Allen College Dean’s List for the fall semester 2020-2021.

Bachelor’s and Associate’s student on the dean’s list must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Students are listed alphabetically by their hometowns, with their majors included.

Calmar – Abby Hageman, radiography

Dunkerton – Hannah Jacobsen, nursing-BSN

Elkader – Hannah Kuehl, nursing-BSN; Morgan Martin, nursing-BSN

Fairbank – Hope Lamphere, nursing-BSN

Fort Atkinson – Brooke Herold, nursing-BSN; Skyler Luzum, nursing-BSN

Independence – Yusuf Chowdhry, nursing-BSN; Monica Crawford, nursing-BSN; Susan Wandro, radiography; Paige Kerkove, nursing-BSN; Shaelyn McEnany, nursing-BSN

Jesup – Katlyn Burke, nursing-BSN; Rachel Schmit, nursing-BSN; Morgan Weber, nursing-BSN; Kylie Wilberding, nursing-BSN

Lamont – Karli Paris, nursing-BSN

Lawler – Kayla Gebel, nursing-BSN; Natalie Hoey, diagnostic medical sonography

Oelwein – James Niemann, nursing-BSN; Amber Rosenstiel, nursing-BSN

Readlyn – Carley Schmit, nursing-BSN

Sumner – Elizabeth Miller, nursing-BSN

