WATERLOO — The administration and faculty of Allen College congratulate area students named to the Allen College Dean’s List for the fall semester 2020-2021.
Bachelor’s and Associate’s student on the dean’s list must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Students are listed alphabetically by their hometowns, with their majors included.
Calmar – Abby Hageman, radiography
Dunkerton – Hannah Jacobsen, nursing-BSN
Elkader – Hannah Kuehl, nursing-BSN; Morgan Martin, nursing-BSN
Fairbank – Hope Lamphere, nursing-BSN
Fort Atkinson – Brooke Herold, nursing-BSN; Skyler Luzum, nursing-BSN
Independence – Yusuf Chowdhry, nursing-BSN; Monica Crawford, nursing-BSN; Susan Wandro, radiography; Paige Kerkove, nursing-BSN; Shaelyn McEnany, nursing-BSN
Jesup – Katlyn Burke, nursing-BSN; Rachel Schmit, nursing-BSN; Morgan Weber, nursing-BSN; Kylie Wilberding, nursing-BSN
Lamont – Karli Paris, nursing-BSN
Lawler – Kayla Gebel, nursing-BSN; Natalie Hoey, diagnostic medical sonography
Oelwein – James Niemann, nursing-BSN; Amber Rosenstiel, nursing-BSN
Readlyn – Carley Schmit, nursing-BSN
Sumner – Elizabeth Miller, nursing-BSN