WAVERLY — Wartburg College awarded dipolomas to 276 students during a virtual spring commencement on Sunday, May 24.

Those receiving diplomas include:

Rachel Burgin, of Oelwein, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience. She is the daughter of Bradley and Kimberly Burgin.

Courtney Dinsdale, of Fairbank, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. She is the daughter of Kevin Dinsdale and Lon Reiher and Christine Wescott.

Melissa Dryml, of Independence, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. She is the daughter of Tim and Pam Dryml.

Gradon Fangman, of Masonville, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. He is the son of Donald and Alice Fangman.

Trevor Hurd, of West Union, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science. He is the son of George and Deb Hurd.

Alecia Kimball, of Dunkerton, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. She is the daughter of Steve and Diane Kimball.

Rebecca Miller, of Clermont, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Biochemistry. She is the daughter of David and Karen Miller.

Matthew Ohl, of Independence, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Communication. He is the son of Julie and Kent Hoppe and Steve and Mary Ohl.

Mitchell Ohl, of Independence, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. He is the son of Julie and Kent Hoppe and Steve and Mary Ohl.

Anthony Rex, of Oelwein, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. He is the son of Terry and Kristina Rex.