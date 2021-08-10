WAVERLY — Several Wartburg College students and recent graduates presented at the Midwest Environmental Education Conference in Decorah, July 26-29.
Those participating include:
Noah Christians, of Dunkerton, who presented his research on “Biophilic Effects on Long-Term Concept Retention, Academic Achievement and Intrinsic Motivation in Secondary Science Classrooms.”
Hanna Schmitt, of Waucoma, who presented her research on using dart frogs in the classroom to engage students in cross-curricular disciplines.
