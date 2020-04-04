Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Arlene (Jensen) McLaren will celebrate her 85th birthday on Thursday, April 9. Her family is honoring her with a card shower to mark the special occasion.

Her family includes her children: James (Janet) McLaren, Lanette (Ron) Simons, David (Sherie) McLaren, Judy (Alan) Albrecht, and Susan (Paul) Weber. Arlene is the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Friends and relatives are invited to help her celebrate her special day by sending a card to 712 5th Street NE, Independence, IA 50644.