Arlington poet's work included in Lyrical Iowa edition

“Lyrical Iowa 2020,” 75th Anniversary Edition is now available.
There were 1,719 entries sent to the 75th anniversary contest and 329 poems were selected for the book. Contributions come from 139 towns across 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties.
Mary Jane Lamphier of Arlington, represents Fayette County with her poem, “The John Henry Crawford Monument.” Lamphier, who is a longtime member of the Oelwein Writers League (OWLS), submitted the poem to the Oelwein Daily Register where it was first published some time ago. Now, it is listed among the works of other Iowa poets in the 75th Anniversary Edition.
The John Henry
Crawford Monument
The farm-hand worked from sunrise to sunset.
His faithful old dog, Skinner, was always near.
John took his dog hunting any chance he could get.
John Henry Crawford and Skinner, we can see
On a life-sized, fine sculptured, granite stone,
In Lima Cemetery, Fayette County.
Since 1905, it’s been their Iowa home.
The sculpture’s complete, with details so minute.
It is his eyes and mustache we notice first;
Then three small buttons on his long sleeved shirt;
Down to the shoe laces on Crawford’s work boots.
Who was responsible for the sculptured art
Of the dog and farm-hand with a loyal heart?
We are told, the artist came from Italy
And did the work in a Vermont stone company.
The plaque on the stone features a commentary;
“The one absolutely unselfish friend that
A man can have in this selfish world is his dog.”