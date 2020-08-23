CEDAR RAPIDS — In response to the severe storms that pummeled Iowa last week and left many Iowans managing significant storm damage, loss of electricity and needing shelter, AT&T and Veridian Credit Union are teaming up on a $40,000 donation to Iowa Community Action Partnership to bring much-needed support to those hit hardest by the storm.
The storm flattened 10 million acres of corn and soybean crops, damaged grain elevators and leveled banks, churches and homes and caused millions of dollars of damage. In response, Governor Kim Reynolds has declared 25 Iowa counties as disaster areas and received a federal disaster proclamation as well.
Iowa Community Action Agencies will use this contribution to address unmet needs other programs cannot provide to assist those most in need.
“We’re thankful for Iowa Community Action Agencies and humbled to help them provide assistance to those most critically in need,” said Dustin Blythe, director-External Affairs, AT&T Iowa. “We know how devastating this storm was and the severe damage that it left in its wake.”
“The recent derecho created widespread damage and immediate need in our communities,” said Veridian’s President and CEO Renee Christoffer. “Community Action Agencies across Iowa are providing critical support, and we’re grateful to partner with AT&T on a donation to help meet the unprecedented demand for their services.”
“When crisis strikes in Iowa, our communities really do come together to provide a helping hand,” said Lana Shope, the executive director of Iowa Community Action Association. “We thank AT&T and Veridian Credit Union for their contributions and for strengthening our efforts to help residents and farmers recover.”
Iowa’s Community Action Agencies are locally based private, non-profit organizations that network with a wide array of local organizations to enhance the opportunities for Iowans (children and families) with a low income to meet basic needs and develop their own capacity to do so.
Iowa’s Community Action Agencies possess extremely efficient and effective delivery systems that maximize federal, state, and local resources in providing services to citizens in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.
AT&T continues to work around the clock to ensure our customers and first responders stay connected. Our Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) team, in collaboration with the FirstNet team at AT&T, has deployed mobile cell towers, generators and associated equipment to provide wireless services in affected areas.
AT&T is assisting our wireless customers impacted by severe storms in eastern Iowa. We are waiving overages for AT&T Postpaid & Prepaid customers including talk, text, and data usage from 8/18/2020 through 8/24/2020. Customers based in certain zip codes will not receive overage charges during that time period.