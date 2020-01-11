This past holiday season, the Atom Bomber 4-Her’s wanted to find a way to give to others and spread their holiday cheer. The 4-H members and the leaders communicated with the Oelwein Community Center, which distributes food once a month, and asked any way the 4’Her’s could help.
Through communication with the program, the Community Center said during the month of December they also deliver blankets and socks to each family. The 4-H group decided their way to contribute would be to donate stuffed animals to add to the blankets and socks that are given to the families.
The MercyOne employees and volunteers that run the program were very grateful that the club was donating to their cause. The program thanked the club also for their generous donation of stuffed animals for the meal distribution (food truck) for the month of December. The 4-Her’s were very eager and glad that they could do something to help someone this winter and express their giving spirit!