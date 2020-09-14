Autonomous guided vehicles in manufacturing webinar Sept. 24

Buchanan County Economic Development’s (BCEDC) next “Lunch and Learn” webinar is focused on industry and possibilities of the future that are available now
From 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, presenter Abhay Grover of Iowa State University (ISU) CIRAS will provide the ins and outs of how autonomous vehicles are becoming more popular in manufacturing in Iowa and ways they are being used to make industries more efficient and competitive. This is a free event.
According to Grover, “To stay competitive, modern manufacturers have to streamline costs and keep their workers focused on the most important tasks. What if you could divert some of your factory’s more mundane duties, such as moving material inside a factory, to a cart that worked on its own?”
This one-hour webinar is designed to give companies a broad overview of MIR autonomous vehicles. Experts will explain the basics of what autonomous vehicles can do, what their limitations are, and how they can be used to free up employees for more valuable work.
Grover explains “We’ll discuss the machines’ technical specifications and describe how other companies have used them successfully to save time and become more efficient.”
To join the Sept. 24 webinar go to www.growbuchanan.com/lunch-and-learn and register for this free event. Closer to the date an email with the link to the webinar will be sent to those who are registered. If persons are interested in a specific topic that could be beneficial to a business or industry, or if there are any questions, feel free to share it with BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.
Webinars are done as a collaboration between CIRAS and BCEDC.
Photo - Abhay Grover