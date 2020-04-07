If you are expecting a new baby in your family in 2020 and are searching for the perfect name, babycenter.com may have some suggestions for you. The website, which handles all things “baby,” has published its top 50 most popular baby names so far in 2020, with the first quarter of the year just wrapped up.
Here are the top 50 names for newborn girls so far this year:
Olivia, Emma, Ava, Isabella, Mia, Sophia, Amelia, Charlotte, Harper, Ella, Luna, Camila, Aria, Mila, Ellie, Evelyn, Avery, Abigail, Sophia, Aurora, Scarlett, Amaliya, Chloe, Penelope, Zoey, Layla, Lily, Madison, Nova, Riley, Everly, Emily, Hazel, Violet, Gianna, Nora, Victoria, Eliana, Elizabeth, Stella, Emilia, Paisley, Grace, Eleanor, Elena, Skylar, Hannah, Natalie, Aaliyah and Bella.
The top 50 most popular newborn names for boys according to babycenter.com so far in 2020 are:
Liam, Noah, Elijah, Oliver, Lucas, Logan, James, Ethan, Mason, Mateo, Sebastian, Jackson, Aiden, Benjamin, Carter, Alexander, Grayson, Leo, Gabriel, Daniel, Jack, Jayden, William, Levi, Owen, Ezra, Henry, Michael, Jacob, Jaxon, Josiah, Wyatt, Asher, Samuel, Julian, Luke, Muhammad, Isaac, Lincoln, Matthew, Anthony, Elias, Nathan, Adam, Eli, Isaiah, Joseph, David, Maverick and Hudson.