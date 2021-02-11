INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary is continuing its commitment to assist local students pursuing health care careers. This spring, the Auxiliary will make five $1,000 scholarships available to students entering into or continuing their education in a human healthcare related field.
Qualifying applicants must reside or work in Buchanan County, or be employed by Buchanan County Health Center. Two scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded to current college students or students of non-traditional means continuing their education in a human healthcare related field.
In addition, three scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded through local Buchanan County Dollars for Scholars chapters to graduating seniors who intend to study a field of human healthcare upon graduation.
Only those who are current college students or non-traditional students should formally apply for the Auxiliary scholarship. High school seniors will be evaluated and selected separately by their school’s scholarship selection committee and should not complete a scholarship application, as it will not be reviewed.
Applications from current college students and non-traditional students will be reviewed and selected by the BCHC Auxiliary Scholarship Committee for late spring award presentation.
Due by April 15, applications are available for online download at BCHealth.org/Scholarship, or at the BCHC medical office building from desk.