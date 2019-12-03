Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein American Legion Bean Bag League will begin its ninth season Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per team of two players.

Persons may call Dave Gearhart, 319-238-8355 to have your team placed on the list.

