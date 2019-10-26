IOWA CITY — Benjamin Meyer of Calmar, was among the 111 Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) students to participate in the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy’s annual White Coat Ceremony staged in late August at the UI’s Hancher Auditorium.
The event officially welcomed the Pharm D Class of 2023 into the profession and the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. In addition to reciting the Oath of the Pharmacist, the students were “coated” by members of the UI’s College of Pharmacy Genesis Board, a group of young alumni whose mission is to provide opportunities that enhance the student experience and facilitate student success.
UI College of Pharmacy Dean and Professor Donald Letendre emphasized the importance of professionalism and encouraged students to know their ‘why’: Why they chose the profession of pharmacy.
Diane Reist-president-elect of the Iowa Pharmacy Association-gave a warm welcome on behalf of the profession and encouraged students to wear their white coats proudly. “The white coat is a badge of honor. Patients will put their trust in you,” said Reist.