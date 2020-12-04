OELWEIN – Dean and Linda Benter,115 12th Ave. S.E., Oelwein, will mark their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 26.
The former Linda VanDenover and Dean Benter were married Dec. 26, 1970, at Christ United Presbyterian Church, Oelwein. The Rev. Richard Emery officiated.
Maid of honor was Peggy Lansing, friend of the couple, and best man was Russell Benter, brother of the groom.
Their children are Lisa (Daniel) Greve, Worthington, MN, Chad (Tammy) Benter, Hazleton, Mitchell (Carlita) Benter, Slinger, WI, and Joseph (Jessica) Benter, Waterloo.
Their grandchildren are Ashlyn Greve, Dylan and Laney Smith, Brandon Benter, Fiona and Logan Humphrey, Gavin and Carson Benter.
Dean and Linda owned VanDenover Jewelry in Oelwein for 31 years from 1988-2019 and are now retired. The store was originally owned by Linda’s parents, James and Ruth VanDenover. It is currently owned by Dean and Linda’s son Chad.
A celebration is being planned for a later date.