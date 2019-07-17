The Fayette County Fair Board is looking for the best cinnamon rolls in Fayette County. This contest will be held on Thursday, July 25 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Bandstand on the Fairgrounds during the County Fair.
Cinnamon Rolls can be entered in one of three categories. The winner of each category will be selected and out of those three winners the “Best Cinnamon Roll in Fayette County” will be named.
The categories are: Frosted Cinnamon Rolls, Caramel Cinnamon Nut Rolls and Caramel Cinnamon Rolls.
Winners will be selected in each category and the best one will be named the “Best Cinnamon Roll in Fayette County.” A prize and ribbons will be awarded.
The rules of the contest are:
1. Entrant must be a resident of Fayette County
2. The product must be made from scratch
3. The recipe must be included
4. Exhibit must contain 6 rolls
5. Exhibit should be placed on a cardboard flat or paper plate and placed in a plastic bag that can be opened easily.
6. Exhibit must be delivered to the bandstand between 3:30 – 4 p.m. on July 25.
The contest will be judged by a panel of three celebrity judges. The judge’s decision will be final.
Each exhibit will be judged on a 100 point scale with appearance = 25 points, texture = 25 points and taste = 50 points.
Questions should be directed to lindapagel42@gmail.com or 563-578-3480.