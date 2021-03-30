After nearly a year of a lot of planning and hard work, the Beyond Pink TEAM is excited to report the launch of a fresh new logo along with a newly re-designed website, which went live on March 25. Visitors to the site can expect an updated and exciting new look, easier-to-navigate design, improved functionality, and accessibility, along with easier to access information.
The main goal for the new website project was to connect the community with an easier way to learn about the Beyond Pink TEAM’s services, news, and events, along with providing a wide range of breast cancer information and a guide to available supports and resources for patients, families, caregivers, and more.
The Beyond Pink TEAM (we TAKE action, EDUCATE, ADVOCATE, MAKE a difference) is a nonprofit, all volunteer led, organization whose mission is to “provide breast cancer prevention, education, support, and advocacy for comprehensive, quality care FOR ALL in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities.”
Services provided include financial assistance, support groups, a quarterly informational newsletter, advocacy efforts to end breast cancer, and special events.
Please explore the new website at www.beyondpinkteam.org to learn more and find out how you can help. Together we can move BEYOND the PINK ribbons and TEAM up to END breast cancer.