Congratulations to Bill and Jo (Lawver) Zacharias who are celebrating 60 years of marriage on Oct. 10.
Bill and Jo were born in Oelwein and graduated from Oelwein High School. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oct. 10, 1959. In 1968 they moved to Arizona, where they raised their 2 daughters and son.
Bill is retired from the Maricopa County Highway Department and Jo is retired from the Tolleson Union High School District. These days they enjoy spending time with their grandchildren, friends, and neighbors.
We love you Mom and Dad!