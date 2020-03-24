BINGO LINGO began 100 years ago
A New York toy salesman, Edwin S. Lowe
Had a fun game of chance, called BEANO.
When a lady won and yelled, “BINGO”,
Lowe decided to name his game BINGO.
The Transogram FAMILY BINGO game
Has been in our home for a long time.
It has 20 BINGO CARDS, none the same,
And CALLING NUMBERS the size of dimes
There’s 75 numbers on the BANKERS CHART
And 12 ways to win on a BINGO CARD.
Each card has 24 numbers in all.
We start with the FREE SPOT in the center
And place a red chip on a cumber called.
If RED CHIPS are short, BEANS are entered.
When the numbers, either horizontal,
Vertical or diagonal are called,
The player gives a BINGO SHOUT.
When all the numbers on a card has a BEAN,
It’s a big prize winner with a BLACKOUT.
The BINGO BONANZA has now begun,
An it is the latest BINGO LINGO.