Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BINGO LINGO began 100 years ago

A New York toy salesman, Edwin S. Lowe

Had a fun game of chance, called BEANO.

When a lady won and yelled, “BINGO”,

Lowe decided to name his game BINGO.

The Transogram FAMILY BINGO game

Has been in our home for a long time.

It has 20 BINGO CARDS, none the same,

And CALLING NUMBERS the size of dimes

There’s 75 numbers on the BANKERS CHART

And 12 ways to win on a BINGO CARD.

Each card has 24 numbers in all.

We start with the FREE SPOT in the center

And place a red chip on a cumber called.

If RED CHIPS are short, BEANS are entered.

When the numbers, either horizontal,

Vertical or diagonal are called,

The player gives a BINGO SHOUT.

When all the numbers on a card has a BEAN,

It’s a big prize winner with a BLACKOUT.

The BINGO BONANZA has now begun,

An it is the latest BINGO LINGO.

Tags