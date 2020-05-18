A blue jay at the feeding station
Has met with slight complications,
As he twists his neck to reach the food
He falls off the small feeder roost.
A pretty rosy finch settles in.
The feeder is perfect for him.
Rosy is busy eating all he needs
And he drops the extra song-bird feed.
The orioles with flute-like whistles,
Cruising in like bright orange missiles;
Two at a time with a breakfast wish.
They linger at the grape jelly dish.
Little hummingbird is hovering near,
Then stopped and rested his wings here;
Dips into portals for a sweet drink;
Perched at the rail; gone in a blink.
The grosbeak, with the conical bill;
The black head and scarlet bib; stands still,
Quietly feeding at the first port;
Until the song-bird blend becomes short.
I sit by the picture window,
Completely mesmerized with the show.
The last scene closed with the grosbeak
On the windowsill, WATCHING ME!