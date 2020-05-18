Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

A blue jay at the feeding station

Has met with slight complications,

As he twists his neck to reach the food

He falls off the small feeder roost.

A pretty rosy finch settles in.

The feeder is perfect for him.

Rosy is busy eating all he needs

And he drops the extra song-bird feed.

The orioles with flute-like whistles,

Cruising in like bright orange missiles;

Two at a time with a breakfast wish.

They linger at the grape jelly dish.

Little hummingbird is hovering near,

Then stopped and rested his wings here;

Dips into portals for a sweet drink;

Perched at the rail; gone in a blink.

The grosbeak, with the conical bill;

The black head and scarlet bib; stands still,

Quietly feeding at the first port;

Until the song-bird blend becomes short.

I sit by the picture window,

Completely mesmerized with the show.

The last scene closed with the grosbeak

On the windowsill, WATCHING ME!

Tags