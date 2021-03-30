Marjorie (Baldwin) Groskurth of Oelwein will celebrate her 86th birthday on Saturday, April 3. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 2609 S. Frederick Ave. #38, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.
Marjorie's family includes Lisa Berg, Oelwein; Craig and Debora Berg, New Bedford, Massachusetts; RaeLynn and Donn Larson, Fort Dodge; and Beth and Rick Ives, Box Elder, South Dakota. She has 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Marjorie was born on April 3, 1935 in Oelwein.