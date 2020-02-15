Birthday party to celebrate 90th for Doris Ziegler

STRAWBERRY POINT — The family of Doris Ziegler is asking area friends to join in celebrating her 90th birthday. A special open house and birthday meal will be served noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Gernand Retirement Village Dining Room, 313 Elkader St., in Strawberry Point, 52076.
Those attending are asked not to bring gifts; your presence is your gift to Doris.
If you cannot attend the birthday party but would like to send a card, greetings would be most welcome, and can be sent to Doris at the address above.