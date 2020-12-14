Author unknown
Submitted by Caroline Bruehahn
People. People important to you; people unimportant to you cross your life, touch it with love and carelessness and move on. There are people who leave you and you breathe a sigh of relief and wonder why you ever came into contact with them. There are people who leave you and you wonder why they had to go away and leave such a gaping hole. Children leave parents; friends leave friends. Acquaintances move on. You may think on the many who have moved into your hazy memory. You look upon those present and wonder.
I believe in God’s Master Plan for our lives. He moves people in and out of our lives; each leaves her/his mark on the others. You find you are made up of all the bits and pieces of all who have ever touched your life and you are more because of it; you would be less if they had not touched it. Pray God that you accept the bits and pieces in humility.
And wonder.
And never question.
And never forget.
And never regret.
Bits and Pieces
