Welcome to Oelwein! Lyn and Jack Smith accompanied her mother, Sharon Lorsung to the Knights of Columbus Wednesday night meal. They have moved here from Florida. Also returning to Oelwein are Steve and Sue Hassler Arndt, who were living in Indiana. Their parents are Barb Arndt and Bob and Judy Hassler. The Arndts, 1977 graduates of Oelwein High School, have built a new home west of Oelwein. Douglas and Charlotte Roth Fauser, whose parents are Donna Fauser and the late John and Mary Sue Barker Roth, have also moved back from Indiana and have built a new home southeast of Oelwein; and Mike and Becky Stammeyer Fauser, have moved from Fairbank. Their parents are Donna Fauser and Francis Stammeyer and the late Rose Stammeyer. We’re glad you have returned to your hometown!
b-b-b
Happy Thanksgiving early! Many are celebrating this weekend while others will wait until next Thursday or even next weekend, anyway, enjoy!
b-b-b
It was 56 years ago today that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. A day many will never forget.
b-b-b
Glad birthday wishes Monday, Nov. 25, to great-niece Melissa Ferrari, Des Moines. Birthday wishes Nov. 24 to Mary Claire Harrington and Nov. 27, P.J. Harrington and Jan Lorenz. Happy anniversary Nov. 28 to Garland and David Moore, and Nov. 30, Diana and Matt Stewart.
b-b-b
Breakfast-goers and the lunch group at the Senior Dining Center helped Annamae Michels celebrate her birthday Wednesday. Her namesake granddaughter, Annamae, baked a special apple cake for the occasion. Last Friday the groups helped Edith Biddinger, who works at the desk Mondays, celebrate her birthday. The birthday song honored the celebrants. Providing goodies this past week were Gerry Kane, Garland More, Millie Jessen and Norma Stewart.
b-b-b
A reminder, the meal site will be closed next Thursday for the holiday and also on Friday, Nov. 29.
b-b-b
Friends of MercyOne annual pre-Thanksgiving bake sale is Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 7 a.m. until noon or sold out.
b-b-b
“The Everly Brothers Experience,” by the Zmed Brothers at the Williams Center last Friday was delightful! Enjoyed their Smothers Brothers exchanges. We were reminded of the concert by Tom and Dick Smothers at Wartburg College so many years ago!
b-b-b
Rose Kalb provided the beautifully decorated and delicious cake for daughter Jan’s birthday last Saturday. Helping her celebrate were her husband, Tab, daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Shane Peterson and grandson Seth, Cedar Rapids, and aunt Anne Strawn, brother Jeff, and cousins Barbara and Jim Ferrari. The birthday song also honored Jim who noted his birthday Nov. 14 and Shane, Nov. 20.
b-b-b
By the way, just in case you hadn’t realized it, a month from Monday will be Christmas!
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
b-b-b
Sympathy to the families of Eleanor Hummel and George Gerstenberger and all who have lost loved ones. The address for Judy Cardin, whose husband Bob died earlier this month, is 1802 Jonas Drive, Kerrville, Texas 78028-2604.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week and a wonderful Thanksgiving!