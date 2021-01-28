Where has the month gone? Monday marks the first day of the shortest month of the year, February.
February flower is the violet, and gemstone, amethyst. February is: Heart, Black History, Bird Feeding, Cherry and Grapefruit Month.
Happy birthday Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, to co-birthday celebrants. And happy 99th to Judy Bouska. Happy Feb. 6 birthday to Audrey Gilson and former co-worker Di Dahl. Happy anniversary to neighbors Pam and Jesse Ledesma on Feb. 7. I know it’s 50 or more! Thanks to Jesse and Colin for snow removal. What dear neighbors!
Good news: Opal and Grey, boutique will open in mid-February; Dollar General is talking new building and the Oelwein American Legion Post No. 9 is planning to open the lounge Monday, Feb. 1, after being closed many months. All the safety precautions will be enforced.
Sunday, Feb. 7, will be football Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Bucs playing in Tampa, Fla. “Souper Bowl” weekend will be observed in local churches this weekend with funds collected helping community residents.
Mardi Gras events will be held in many southern states in the coming days. Feb. 16 will be Fat Tuesday. And Lent will begin on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17. Ah, I remember the days when we were in Biloxi during Mardi Gras time. Sacred Heart Mardi Gras will be held on virtual television this year. The committee will have more information as the time nears. Also Sacred Heart pastor, the Rev. Ray Atwood, is looking for interior scenes of the church, from early years. If you can help, call the parish center at 283-3743.
Senator Bernie Sanders captured national attention from his attire at the inauguration of the 46th president, Joseph R. Biden on Jan. 20. Of course, it was due to the colorful homemade mittens! The teacher friend who knit the mittens also received much attention. Checked with friend Bonnie E. afterward to see if she had made any “Bernie mittens” … not lately, she said. Bonnie is known for her knitting, crochet, baking, cooking, gardening and writing talents. She has made mittens and stockings for family and friends over the years. (Did enjoy the inaugural events, even on such a low keel. Very fitting, however, due to the COVID-19 and riot situation at the capitol.) Loved the fireworks!
The 22-year-old poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, also made the national news with her poem, “The Hill We Climb.” It can be found online for those who have computers and smart phones.
Personal to Danielle G.: thanks for your kindness.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Linda Meyer and Brenda Irvine and all who have lost loved ones. Linda is a former sorority sister.
Have a beautiful week. Keep safe. Wear a mask, wash your hands and sanitize. Pray.