Happy Friday the 13th! (Editor’s note: due to technical difficulties, this column was not available for its usual spot in the Friday edition. Please understand there may be references to events that have already happened.)
b-b-b
The Memory Brothers will be at the Oelwein Coliseum, Saturday, Dec. 14, from 7-10 p.m. Hootenanny plays at the Coliseum today at 6.
b-b-b
Thanks to all who helped make the weekend activities a success. Congratulations to the new Grinch, Jake Steil, and the other contestants Natalie Stasi, Nathaniel Dittmer, Jessica Burkhart and Savanna DeJong, all good sports!
b-b-b
The Oelwein Area Historical Society was a busy place over the weekend. Board members were kept busy answering questions while others helped youngsters (and adults) make and decorate snowflakes. Lovely holiday music was provided by John Hofmeyer, Mary Kay Miller and Deb Kunkle.
b-b-b
The Lovelight lighting ceremony at MercyOne Oelwein is always impressive. Those attending enjoyed holiday readings and music accompanied by Joane and John Amick.
b-b-b
The Christmas party at the Senior Dining Center is set for Wednesday, Dec, 18, at 11 a.m. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are necessary and must be made by Dec. 17 by calling 283-5180. Delicious treats these past days have been provided by Teresa Miculinich and Gerry Kane.
b-b-b
The third candle in the Advent Wreath is lighted this weekend. It is the pink/rose candle.
b-b-b
A great crowd was on hand to welcome Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to Oelwein at the American Legion hall last Saturday. I am jealous of all those who had their pictures taken with him or got to shake his hand. He and staff members took time out to stop at Ma and Pa’s Café. Lucky Joanna!
b-b-b
Happy 90th birthday Dec. 16 to Ray Mahoney. Happy Dec. 20 birthday to great-niece Eisley Anderson, Huntsville, Ala.
b-b-b
The snow dusting, mini blizzard and white-out last Monday morning was gone in a flash just as it came.
b-b-b
I’ve decided a little gremlin lives in this computer. Had to call Deb Kunkle who came to my rescue late one evening. Of course, the computer did what it is supposed to while she was here.
b-b-b
Have been in touch with former classmate, Richard (Dick) Chado, Upland, California. Dick’s family ran the roller skating rink over the King Implement building (now Dollar General) when we were in high school. Richard has had a successful career in that business with several rinks and several other businesses. He was married to the late Darlene (Tish) King. I love hearing from former classmates!
b-b-b
Good to see longtime friend Chelo Hernandez Collier and her daughter, Linda, when they were in town last Friday. We (a group of gals) spent many happy times at the old Pine Lodge. Chelo worked for Dr. John Galvin whose office was over the Gamble Store.
b-b-b
There are so many nice and helpful people in our stores … thanks to Laurie at Dollar General; Shirley at Dollar Tree; Stephanie at Kwik Star; Erin, Barb, Deb, Chris and Sandy at Fareway, and all the rest … you know who you are!
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Frank Garcia and all who have lost loved ones. Frank was a classmate and longtime neighbor. He was a good friend and he will be missed. It was good to visit with his family and friends at visitation.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week! Get out and see the lights throughout the city. Invite an elderly friend to join you.