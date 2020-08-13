Wow! The hurricane-like wind and rainstorm that hit Iowa and other parts of the Midwest Monday made the national news and prompted my pen pal, Lucia Francioni, to call from Italy. Actually, it was her daughter who said she was calling for her parents. Unfortunately, I missed the call but sent an email assuring her we were fine but relatives and friends in the Cedar Rapids area had suffered some damage and loss of telephone, television and Internet services as did some in nearby communities. Farmers suffered heavy losses of crops but luckily, no serious injuries. One biker did die in the Solon area when he was hit by a falling tree. What started out to be a beautiful day, turned into a scary, stormy day in many locales. Luckily, we were spared. As it turned out, granddaughter, her husband and son came to Oelwein to use what resources we had until our Internet went down and then they went to Cedar Falls. Stories of Derecho 2020 will continue to make news for some time. Just last Friday, enjoyed time with great-grandson who came to visit.
b-b-b
On a lighter note, it’s Heritage Days in Oelwein this weekend, but on a smaller scale. Hub City Railroad group members will host Railroad Days at the museum and grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15 and 16. Stop by.
b-b-b
Margaret Damge, who looks terrific after a bout with coronavirus, brought over some gorgeous gladioli the other evening. The perfect way to end what I thought had been a hectic day!
b-b-b
Friend Caroline Bruehahn, who has a special talent for writing, stirred many happy memories with her story on the Rock Island band concerts of long ago. Great job, Caroline!
b-b-b
Happy birthday today to Robbie Juchem, local massage therapist and sister to former coworker Deb K. Happy Aug. 20 birthday wishes to good friend, Gary Walrath, and Aug. 21 to Gretchen Taylor and Ron Hearn,
b-b-b
Godspeed to Miron and Elaine Walker who have closed their business, Carpet Corner, and are moving from Oelwein to be near family.
b-b-b
A big thank you to friends Diane and Charlie Smith, Al and Jean Baldwin, Norma Stewart for produce. Made rolls for Tab with the cabbage from the Smiths, and salads with the cucumbers from the others.
b-b-b
Attended Mass for the first time since March last Saturday. It was great to see Father Ray Atwood, Deacon Jim Patera and other parishioners and to hear the beautiful music by Joane and John Amick.
b-b-b
The Biden, Harris democratic presidential team is creating a hey-day for the pundits. If we could only vote tomorrow! November 3 is a long way off!
b-b-b
Bouquets to all who made the backpack and school supply give-away a success. Good luck to students returning to school and college.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Marian Dahl and all who have lost loved ones. Marian was a friend from old bingo days.
b-b-b
Oops! Apologies to bakers who attempted the zucchini-lemon bread recipe. I omitted the 1 tsp. baking powder.
Here is the recipe again:
Zucchini Lemon Bread
1¾ cups flour
¾ cup sugar
1 (3.5) box instant lemon pudding mix
¾ tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. salt
2 eggs
¾ cup milk
½ cup vegetable oil
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup shredded zucchini
zest of one lemon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray one 8x4 loaf (bread) pan.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine flour, pudding mix, baking powder, soda and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the sugar, eggs, milk, oil, lemon juice and vanilla. Stir in the dry ingredients until just moistened. Fold in zucchini and lemon zest. Pour batter into loaf pan. Bake for 50-55 minutes or test with a toothpick. The toothpick should come out clean when the bread is thoroughly baked. Cool for 15 minutes before removing from pan to cool completely. Once cooled, drizzle loaf with glaze.
Glaze
½ cup powdered sugar
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. lemon zest.
Drizzle over bread. Enjoy!
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe, wear your mask, wash your hands, sanitize.