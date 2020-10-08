This has been a week of happy and sad and good and bad times, but every day has been a blessing. A windy day brought down tree limbs, but thankfully, no injuries or serious structural damage; illnesses and deaths of friends were sad; telephone calls and emails from relatives and friends from Arizona and California, Our Iowa magazine, a gift from Millie and the late Bruce Jessen, and the third birthday of great-grandson, Seth Peterson, were happy.
Accompanied daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Tab Sly, to the Cedar Rapids home of granddaughter Sarah and Shane Peterson to help celebrate Seth’s birthday along with grandfather Kevin. On the drive we noticed damage caused by the Aug. 10 Derecho along the way. Luckily, the Petersons had minor tree damage.
Happy birthday today, Oct. 9, to niece Barbara Ferrari and nephew, Duane Ohrt; birthday wishes Tuesday, Oct. 13, to Kay Troupe and Jake Blitsch, guest columnist; Oct. 14, Janetta Schellhorn, who will be 97; Oct. 17, niece Pamela Ohrt, and Senior Dining Center friends, Everett Gunderson and Merlin Goedken. Happy anniversary Oct. 14 to niece Jonnika and Gary Kubert and Oct. 15, John and Pat Vogler.
Today is Leif Erickson Day, a day observed by my late friend, Paul Danielson. Monday, Oct. 12, will be Columbus Day, but I don’t think there will be parades after many of his statues have been taken down. Again, statues are a part of United States history and they should be saved or placed in museums. Remember the saying, “You can’t rewrite history.”
The wind gusts last Monday took down part of a tree at the home of daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Tab Sly. Jan had just returned from an errand and was in the house when she heard a loud crash. A huge limb had fallen on the car which she had just exited! Dieter Erdelt, who was working in his garden, heard the crash and had seen her enter the house. He knew she was okay but stopped by later to help Tab cut some of the limbs. The rest were left to professionals. Tab’s co-workers stopped by to check the damage. Dieter came back with a huge bouquet of glads which Jan shared with me. It is wonderful to have friends!
And speaking of friends, a young friend, Deb McLaury, daughter of my childhood friend and classmate, Dorothy McInnis Rohrick, has been hospitalized in Iowa City since Aug. 10 and would love hearing from friends. Cards may be sent to her at 302 2nd Ave. N.E. Oelwein, Iowa 50662. Due to COVID-19, visitors are limited so letters and cards would help cheer her.
How good it was to see and chat with Selena and Kim recently. Sorry I missed the rest of the crew. But thanks to them and Nancy!
“That’s what friends are for” is a line from a song, sung many times by a former singer with the Lawrence Welk show at National Hairdressers conventions. I accompanied my late sister, Grace West, (she was executive secretary of the Iowa cosmetology department for many years) and her companions on those educational and fun trips and I always enjoyed seeing and hearing Peggy sing. Anyway, thanks to the Rev. John and Beth Kerr (by way of the Ferraris) and Claire and Anna Mary Harrington for the wonderful garden produce. God bless!
Ballots for the Nov. 3 election should be in the mail to voters who requested absentee ballots. Read the instructions carefully. Fill it out, use only BLACK ink, sign it and return it to the county auditor. I have returned mine.
Sympathy to the families of Richard Franks, Connie Grabow, sister of Marianne Reynolds, Janice M. Shepherd, Julia Tallman, longtime Oelwein nurse, Lenore Hanson and dear friend, Julienne (Julie) Sodini Harmon, and all who have lost loved ones.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
If you can’t drive up the Mississippi River road to view the fall foliage, there are many colorful leaves on trees in Oelwein.
Have a beautiful week! Stay safe. Wash your hands. Sanitize and wear a mask!
A cup of hot tea with a teaspoon of honey from the Corbett farms of Illinois is soothing before bedtime … actually, anytime!
My friend, Julie …
What can I say about the loss of a longtime friend and former ODR co-worker? She was a confidant, she told you like it was, she didn’t mince words. She was a great salesperson. We always said she could sell an icebox to residents in artic cold climates. She assisted in the circulation and advertising departments, took messages for the news staff … she was a jack-of-all-trades! She always had a joke to share. She raised four sons, Tony, Tom, Terry and Tim (deceased), after the death of her husband, Dan. She and the late Betty Jensen, also a former co-worker, (and other co-workers) insisted we attend an Iowa Daily Press Association convention years ago. (They knew that the late Dick Knowles, a former ODR co-worker and later publisher of the Denison newspaper) and I were to be honored as 50-year members. She was a faithful churchgoer, always with her rosary in her hand. Rest in peace, my dear friend. (I know she would be pleased that her co-workers attended the service!)