Staying healthy is everyone’s priority these days. Hopefully all is well with you and those in your household.
What are you missing during this social distancing, shelter-in-place, or stay-at-home days?
I miss morning Mass as well as weekend Mass and seeing friends;
I miss morning coffee at the Senior Dining Center and visiting with friends there
I miss going to the grocery store (thank goodness for Jan and Tab and friends who check-in)
I miss my hair appointments and seeing my hairdresser
I miss my visits to the cemetery
I’m thankful for my morning and afternoon papers
I’m thankful for the mail carriers who bring the mail each day
I’m thankful for all the reading material…books, magazines, newspapers
I am thankful for my Italian pen pal who Emails me lovely notes “buono augura a tutti” --… best wishes to all.
(Sadly, I do not correspond with any relatives my parents had, have in Italy … the Doyle cousins who have visited them did keep in touch at one time.)
Happy March 28 birthday wishes to Pat Vogler; April 1 to Spiro Anthopoulos and Caroline Bruehahn; April 5, Marian (Mary Mc) McIntosh and April 6, Shirley Maillie. Belated birthday wishes to the dear great-great nephews, Treyton Kubert, St. Paul, March 23; Oliver Corbett, Freeport, Ill., March 24; and Carter Anderson, Huntsville, Ala., March 25.
Next Wednesday ushers in the month of April. Flower is the sweetpea or daisy, and gem, diamond.
April is Alcohol Awareness, Animal Cruelty Prevention, Keep America Beautiful, National Autism Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Lawn and Garden, Pecan, Poetry, Youth Sports Safety, Woodworking, and Women’s Eye Health and Safety Month.
Neighbors Pam and Jesse Ledesma have changed the outdoor lighting to Easter. A green bunny lights up the yard and area.
Thanks to family and friends who keep us fed with carryout dinners and desserts!
It has to be spring to lure the golfers out to the golf course! But I haven’t seen a robin yet!
Sympathy to the families of Jerry Green, Marion, and Arthur Sensor, Muscatine, and all who have lost loved ones. Jerry was an Iowa State Trooper when the family lived in Oelwein and Art, a former superintendent for Oelwein schools.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe and well!
Prayer for a Pandemic
May we who are merely inconvenienced, remember those whose lives are at stake.
May we who have no risk factors remember those most vulnerable,
May those who have the luxury of working from home remember those who must choose be-tween preserving their health or making their rent.
May those who have the flexibility to care for our children when schools close remember those who have no options.
May we who have to cancel a trip remember those who have no safe place to go.
May we who are losing our margin money in the tumult of the economic market remember those who have no margin at all.
May those who settle for quarantine at home remember those who have no home.
As fear grips our country, let us choose love during this time when we cannot physically wrap our arms around each other, let us find ways to be the loving embrace to God and our neighbor.
Prayer by Cameron Wiggins Bellm