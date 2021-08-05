Fresh garden produce, flowers and much more are available at the Oelwein Farmers Market which is going on this morning, Friday, from 8-11, near the Log Cabin in Orville Christophel Park or the South Parking Lot. Hours on Monday are 3-6 p.m.
It was good to see Mary and Harry Davis, Delphine D., Dieter E. and Ginny S. and Joan T.!
Bouquets to Janet Wissler who will be honored as Iowan for the Day at the State Fair in Des Moines Aug. 18! Marybeth Jaggard was an Iowan for the Day several years ago.
Attendance is picking up at the Senior Dining Center (mealsite) thanks to Edith Biddinger, Lynn Boutreau and Millie Jessen. Millie and Josie Walrath are back at decorating the “boards.” Apologies to Nathan W., for the name change! He has graciously assisted Edith and Lynn at the mealsite.
Birthday wishes to these Senior Dining site friends: Beverly Smith and Ken Gilpatrick, Aug. 13; Robbie Juchem, Aug. 14; Richard Witt, Aug. 15; and Gary Walrath and Richard Mehlert, Aug. 20. Anniversary wishes Aug. 16 to Becky and Doug Wood, Park City, Utah.
Hope you have Aug. 25 marked on your calendar. That is the day for the retirement party at Birdnow Motor Trade for Cary Casteel from 9 a.m. to noon. Cary has decided to retire after a long career in the automobile business. He has a BIG birthday on Aug. 24!
Had a great outing the other day and saw so many wonderful people … including Kathy, Sandy, Jerry, Angie Luther, Chuck G., Jennifer, Shirley B., and Ruth VanDenover, now of Florida, who is visiting relatives in town.
The immigrant situation at our borders continue. I often wonder how come those wishing to enter the United States illegally can’t be stopped at an earlier border?
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Merle McFarlane, William Tellin, Kay Hufford, and all who have lost loved ones.
When Georgia Hutchison and her daughter, Charlene, were here last month, we reminisced about so many things. One in particular was the loose meat sandwich at Country Cottage Café where the meat was prepared on an open grill. Ah, sweet memories! If I recall, the late Virginia Robertson used both mustard and ketchup in her recipe.
Here is a version of Charlene’s recipe
1 cup water
1 Tbsp dried onion
1 tsp. beef bouillon
1 tsp. chicken bouillon
2 Tbsp. brown sugar
2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp soy sauce
2 Tbsp Worchestershire
3 pounds ground beef
Put the seasonings in a slow cooker, mix and stir, and then add the ground beef.
Cook one hour on high, then uncover, and cook 2 to 3 hours, also on high. Drain off fat if any is present before serving.
Have a beautiful week. To mask or not to mask … that is the question.
P.S. Thanks to Pastor Josh Schunk for information.
P.S. Fareway, I want my newspaper ad! And C.R. Gazette, print the paper at home!