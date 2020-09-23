Bits, Bats and Bouquets

Happy autumn! The weather has been perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Motorists are attracted to a beautiful fall setting at a residence on South Frederick and several others in quadrants of the community. I’m enjoying the fall, Halloween decor of neighbors Pam and Jesse Ledesma.
Enjoyed the stories in the Harvest tabloid, especially the ones about Steve and Delphine Deaner, Ron McClain and Megan Zwiefel.
Which reminds me, thanks for apples, jam and my favorite beverage to Anna Mary and Claire Harrington, Barbara Gehrke and Deborah Kunkle (via her sister Robbie). Yes, I do have a kitchen, and it does have a stove and a microwave, but when friends and family members cook, bake, and share, there’s no need to use the kitchen.
Saturday, Sept. 26, is National Pancake Day. Happy 70th birthday wishes Sept. 27 to Jolene Hurst in Biloxi! The first presidential debate is set for Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. on CNN.
Next Thursday is International Coffee Day as well as International Day of Older Persons. Friday, Oct. 2, will be World Smile Day. Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, one month from Saturday, Oct. 3.
October is: Adopt A Shelter Dog, Fire Prevention, Lupus, Breast Cancer, Disability Employment, Domestic Violence, Down Syndrome, Orthodontic, Physical Therapy,
Popcorn Poppin’, Pork, Liver, Roller Skating, Seafood, and Spinia Bifida Awareness Month. Flower of the month is calendula, and gemstone, opal.
Happy birthday Oct. 2 to Father Frederick Fangmann and Oct. 3 to great-grandson, Seth Peterson, who will be 3.
Georgia Hutchison called from Arizona the other afternoon. Guess she and Charlie will be staying longer this year, thanks to the pandemic. They do enjoy the weather and their stay in the mountains. She says “Hi” to Oelwein friends.
I know nothing about golf, just what comes up in a crossword puzzle occasionally… tee, fore, par, birdie, iron, and eagle. Anyway, the other day, niece Barbara Ferrari, had an eagle on number 4 at Hickory Grove. I guess that’s pretty special. The late Lorraine Shirk was going to teach me to play golf but we never got around to it. I used to write about the Ladies Golf Day and who had what and about the women who played bridge. Never understood that game either.
All’s well that ends well. The telephone was repaired, thanks to that extra-nice Troy and the leaky faucet has stopped leaking, thanks to Tim! Remember the old telephone days when Daryl (Heinie) Heiserman and Ray Kueker were the “fixers”? Then it was Jake Blitsch and now it is Troy. Love them all!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Ricki Vargason, Edith Miller, Sheila Butters and Clay Moser and all who have lost loved ones. I remember Edith from the Red Cross blood drives, which she so capably spearheaded. At the death of a loved one it is comforting to know others care and share the loss.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Pray. The COVID-19 cases in Fayette County are climbing! Wear a mask and sanitize!
P.S. Personal to Emily and Bob … keep those messages coming. Love hearing from you!