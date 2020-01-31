Tomorrow, Saturday, will be February. February flower is the violet and gem stone, amethyst.
February is: Heart, Children’s Dental Health Month, Black History, Chocolate Lovers and Bird Feeding Month. Feb. 3 is remembered as “The Day the Music Died.” Music legends, Buddy Holly, J.P. Richardson and Richie Valens, were killed in a plane crash outside of Mason City after having played at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake in 1959.
Sunday, Feb. 2, is observed as Presentation of the Child Jesus in many Christian Churches. It is also known as Candlemas Day. Feb. 3 is the feast of St. Blasé, the patron saint of those with throat disorders. In many Catholic churches the blessing of throats takes place.
Groundhog Day is Sunday, Feb. 2. Feb. 2 is also the 54th annual Super Bowl football Game Day. The teams are the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
“Souper Bowl Sunday” will be observed in Oelwein Churches over the weekend. Each man, woman and child is encouraged to donate at least one dollar ($1) which will go to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard for supplies for the food pantry.
Co-birthday celebrants Sunday, Feb. 2, include Father Anthony Aiello, Des Moines; Luann Pirillo, California; Amy Greco Weldon, Arizona; former co-worker Dennis Homan; Helen Hillman and Shirley Davis. Happy Feb. 3 birthday wishes to Godchild and great-niece Jorianne Ohrt Rechkemmer and Lila Grummit; Feb. 5, Bill Kuhn; Feb. 6, longtime friend Audrey Gilson and former ODR co-worker, Di Dahl and Feb. 7 to niece Becky Saathoff and Jack Gallo, and Feb. 9, Madonna Stickel.
Happy retirement to Terri Derflinger who is leaving her administrative post at MercyOne, Oelwein.
Youngsters at Sacred Heart elementary school had roles in the church services last weekend to mark the beginning of Catholic Schools week. They did a great job!
A nice crowd attended the Taste of Pizza in the Sacred Heart Church social hall last Saturday evening. The food was delicious! And the prize drawings were fun!
What a nice surprise! Found a pretty gift bag containing a very beautiful and fuzzy warm scarf in the doorway the other day. Thanks to Barbara, Wallace and Lynn!
Great niece Jolissa Ohrt and husband, Rick Corbett, Freeport, Ill., welcomed a daughter, Arlo Jeanne, on Friday, Jan. 24. She weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce. She joins a brother, Oliver. Grandparents include Pam and Duane Ohrt and great-grandmother, Anne Strawn of Oelwein.
How good it was to read about the Oelwein Coliseum in the current issue of Our Iowa magazine! A nice story by Jeffery Hughes was also in the issue.
The new clock at Fidelity Bank is very attractive. And I like the clock at Community Bank. It also tells the temperature.
Several readers have asked if anyone collects used greeting cards or cancelled stamps any more. Let me know. Thank you.
Board members and officers were re-elected when the Oelwein Area Historical Society met in the party room at the Oelwein Coliseum Ballroom Tuesday night. Officers are David Moore, Robert Reider and Donna Fauser. Katie Schuelke was named to the board of directors. A potluck dinner preceded the brief meeting. Take-away bingo provided entertainment. The next meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Thanks to Jerry Chase who was so kind to take my book back into the library. And thanks to Keith Jarchow for sharing one, yes, just one, potato chip with me the other day. Good to see “The Shot Doctor,” also known as Bill Allen, who was dining with his wife, Ann, and Nancy and Randy Myott, the other evening.
When I was growing up, I had a friend who carried a pencil and note pad with her when she went shopping. She explained that she wrote down the names of those she had seen and with whom she had visited, because when she got home her family always asked how her day went and what she did.
Sympathy to the families of Richard Buhr, Joanne Rogge, June Jackson, Shirley Winn, Todd Seiffert and all who have lost loved ones. Richard was the husband of former ODR co-worker, Shirley.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Have a beautiful week and be glad the caucuses in Iowa will be over!