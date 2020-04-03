Palm Sunday and Holy Week are here. It will seem strange not to mark these special church observances.
b-b-b
The weather was nice the other day so I raked a few leaves and Jeff took them to the yard waste. It won’t be too long before the whirr of the lawn mowers will fill the air.
b-b-b
Oh dear! First the coronavirus and then the weather! What’s next? A little thunderstorm isn’t too bad, but one with tornadic winds isn’t good. Thankfully, the March 28 “storm” spared lives, but did damage buildings at The Meadows and uprooted trees in Red Gate Park and Woodlawn Cemetery and neighboring properties. The trees can be replaced.
b-b-b
Mother was frightened of bad weather. In thunderstorms, she would grab her rosary and holy water and head to the closet. She did teach us a little prayer to Saint Barbara, a patron saint of storms. I inherited her fear but over the years it has lessened. I thought I was brave in the 1968 tornado, but when the sirens sounded Saturday night and all kinds of vehicles were going down the street, I got a little edgy, especially when the television weather bulletins reported the storm was northeast of Oelwein, not northwest. Actually, Red Gate is southwest and Woodlawn and The Meadows, northwest. (P.S. I did have the holy water out.) Thanks to all who called to check on us … among them Mary Jo Krejci from Missouri, Suzanne Crowley, Coila Huffman and Loretta Aiello from Des Moines and Norman and Gretchen, West Union, and of course, Oelwein friends.
b-b-b
This is the English translation of the prayer to Saint Barbara:
Saint Barbara, Saint Barbara
Oh look, oh look
For two banners do I see,
One is wind, the other rain
Please let this weather be (cease)
(Anne and I both add the appropriate “banners” such as lightening, thunder and hail)
b-b-b
Gosh, I missed St. Joseph’s Day and Doctors’ Day … Jan did tell me the swallows returned to San Juan Capistrano on time.
b-b-b
Housework awaits me, but I’d rather finish my books. Still have winter clothes to put away, closets and drawers to clean, newspapers and magazines to be sorted.
b-b-b
I still haven’t seen a robin!
b-b-b
Thanks to all the wonderful people who are hanging in there, running businesses, providing groceries, filling take-out orders, medicines and health care. You are very special. God bless! (Thanks to Jan, Tab, Norma and Jeannie for special favors.)
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
b-b-b
Sympathy to the families of Matthew Hampton, Lorna Barker and Art Sensor, and all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Stay well. Pray.